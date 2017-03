Lillepotis istuv rebane ja uksekella tilistav krokodill: millega tegelevad loomad üle maailma?

PIC BY GEERT WEGGEN / CATERS NEWS - (PICTURED: A squirrel holds a cone whilst balancing between two branches.) - These are the funny images of squirrels proving theyre the natural acrobats of the animal kingdom as they show off a range of bizarre stunts. With their legs outstretched the furry critters are pictured doing the splits and balancing on a number of objects from ordinary tree branches to sweetcorn and carrots. The charming images were captured by Dutch photographer Geert Weggen in the back garden of his home in Bispgarden, Sweden. The images were taken over a period of a year, as Geert puts out food for the squirrels hoping to attract them into his garden. - SEE CATERS COPY

FOTO: Geert Weggen/Caters News Agency