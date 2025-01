SAMM TULEVIKU POOLE Kuu lisati esimest korda ohustatud kultuuripärandi nimistusse

Original photo of Buzz Aldrin on the moon surface. See SWNS story SWSYbuzz. The only clear picture showing of Buzz Aldrin while walking on the Moon has been uncovered by an amateur photographer. Andy Saunders, 45, has uncovered a hidden detail from one of the most iconic photos ever taken. Applying photo-enhancing technology used by astronomers to improve the resolution of far away planets, Saunders was able to alter the photo's clarity. He brightened and darkened the shades of the photo, often a few pixels at a time Once the outline of Aldrin's facial features became slightly clearer, Saunders spent hours tweaking the saturation and contrast of tiny areas at a time, to reveal his full expression. It reveals for the first time a clear shot of the astronaut giving a cheeky grin as he turns his head to face the camera - previously obscured by his reflective visor. The image was taken by fellow astronaut Neil Armstrong just moments after Aldrin planted a pole with the American Flag into the lunar surface in July 1969. It has since become one of the most iconic photos of the twentieth century - with MTV using it to market itself, replacing the flag with its own logo. Andy, a property developer from Culcheth, Cheshire, has released the image just months after the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 landing.

Foto: NASA