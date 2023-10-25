Naine visati lennukist välja, sest paitas kutsikat

TikTokis levib kulutulena videoklipp, millel on üks ebatavaline ja paljude meelest ebaõiglane juhtum lennuki pardal.
Sara Price, kes laadis üles juhtunust videoklippe on hämmingus: «Mis pagan siin just toimus?»
Sündmus leidis aset Southwest Airlinesi lennukis, mis suundus Coloradost Californiasse. Ühel reisijal, kelle nimi pole teada, oli kaasas kaheksa nädala vanune kutsikas, kes inimeste pardale tuleku ajal nuttis. Perenaine võttis ta puurist endale sülle, paitas ja rahustas. Väike koerake jäigi vaikseks ja istus ilusti süles. See aga ei meeldinud lennusaatjale, kes tuli ja andis korralduse koer tagasi puuri ja istme alla panna, kus loom peab kogu lennu jooksul olema. Reisija tegi seda, aga kohe hakkas kutsikas jälle niutsuma. Omanik teadis, et kutsikat sülle võtta ei tohi, sest sellest tuleb uus pahandus ja kummardus pingirea alla ning lohutas looma läbi puuri.
Pardakaarte kontrolliv lennusaatja tuli ütlema, et kui koer häirib kaasreisijaid ja vaikselt ei ole, tuleb neil lennukist väljuda. Naine selgitas, et lohutas looma vaid seni, kuni reisijad lennukisse kogunevad, ja teab reegleid. Ta kummardus taas kutsikale pai tegema.
@_sara_price_ This is right after they kicked the lady & puppy off the flight. My husband said....and you can hear him in the first video.....this is ridiculous and he said...you should be ashamed of yourself. That's when Tyler went to the pilot and they decided that because my husband said that, we had an "attitude" and they wanted us off the plane also. @Southwest Airlines @Marshall Carpenter #southwestairlines #southwest #southwestair #SouthwestHatesPuppies ♬ original sound - Sara Price
Lennuki meeskond kogunes salongi etteotsa ja võttis vastu ühise otsuse, et kutsikaga reisija peab lahkuma, lennuk enne õhku ei tõuse.
@_sara_price_ Met this lady in the boarding line today @Southwest Airlines She flew out to Colorado Springs to pick up her new little puppy and fly her back home to CA. The puppy was whining a little and the flight attendant boarding everyone walked up to her and said, if your dogs doesn't be quiet, you may not be able to fly. She sticks her hand in the soft carrier and pets the puppy. It stopped whining. We board the plane and she has the carrier in her lap still petting the puppy when the same flight attendant came up and said the carrier needed to be zipped completely and put under the seat. Everyone around us was like, what's going on here!? Another flight attendant, dressed as a cat comes up and says "are we going to have a problem here!?" The lady does as she is told and we start to taxi to the runway. The dog gave a very soft whine, so she leaned over and started petting it from the outside of the carrier but right at mesh. All the attendants got in a group at the front of the plane and decided we needed to return to the gate and that she should be removed from the flight. #southwestairlines #southwest #southwestair ♬ original sound - Sara Price
Lisaks eemaldati ka filminud Price ja tema abikaasa kui häirivad isikud lennukist.
Lennufirma on kaitsenud oma töötajate otsust, selgitades seda lendamise reeglitega.